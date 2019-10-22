Fawad Hussain meets Chinese solar, biogas plant manufacturers and battery storage companies

Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain held a series of meetings with the high-ranking officials of top Chinese companies in the fields of solar energy, biogas plant manufacturers and battery storage here on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Science & Technology , Chaudhry Fawad Hussain held a series of meetings with the high-ranking officials of top Chinese companies in the fields of solar energy, biogas plant manufacturers and battery storage here on Tuesday.

The companies included JA Solar, Risen Energy, Jinko Solar, Sail Battery, China Biogas Energy Environment Technology (Beijing), China Energy Group Northeast No. 3, JPEC, Lishen, CATL, and several other solar panel manufactures, lithium-ion battery manufacturers and biogas plant manufacturers.

During the meetings, the companies briefed the Minister for Science & Technology on their products, production capacities, turnover and their desire of investing in and collaborating with Pakistan in their respective fields.

The companies also presented specific proposals for commencing operations in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad welcomed the Chinese companies in their plans to invest and commence operations in Pakistan.

He apprised the Chinese businessmen on the priority the Prime Minister of Pakistan accords to Green and Clean energy.

He also informed them that Pakistan has a very liberal investment regime and the Government of Pakistan is currently offering various preferential terms and schemes for foreign investors, therefore, this is the most opportune time to invest and established production bases in Pakistan, especially in the solar, biogas plant manufacturing and battery storage fields.

Hence, Pakistan could also serve as a pitching ground for exports to Afghanistan, Middle-East and Africa.

Minister for Science & Technology also encouraged the Chinese businessmen to engage in joint research projects with Pakistani entities so that it could lead to more collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the two brotherly countries, paving the way for even more mutual and shared development and growth.