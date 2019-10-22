UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Hussain Meets Chinese Solar, Biogas Plant Manufacturers And Battery Storage Companies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Fawad Hussain meets Chinese solar, biogas plant manufacturers and battery storage companies

Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain held a series of meetings with the high-ranking officials of top Chinese companies in the fields of solar energy, biogas plant manufacturers and battery storage here on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain held a series of meetings with the high-ranking officials of top Chinese companies in the fields of solar energy, biogas plant manufacturers and battery storage here on Tuesday.

The companies included JA Solar, Risen Energy, Jinko Solar, Sail Battery, China Biogas Energy Environment Technology (Beijing), China Energy Group Northeast No. 3, JPEC, Lishen, CATL, and several other solar panel manufactures, lithium-ion battery manufacturers and biogas plant manufacturers.

During the meetings, the companies briefed the Minister for Science & Technology on their products, production capacities, turnover and their desire of investing in and collaborating with Pakistan in their respective fields.

The companies also presented specific proposals for commencing operations in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad welcomed the Chinese companies in their plans to invest and commence operations in Pakistan.

He apprised the Chinese businessmen on the priority the Prime Minister of Pakistan accords to Green and Clean energy.

He also informed them that Pakistan has a very liberal investment regime and the Government of Pakistan is currently offering various preferential terms and schemes for foreign investors, therefore, this is the most opportune time to invest and established production bases in Pakistan, especially in the solar, biogas plant manufacturing and battery storage fields.

Hence, Pakistan could also serve as a pitching ground for exports to Afghanistan, Middle-East and Africa.

Minister for Science & Technology also encouraged the Chinese businessmen to engage in joint research projects with Pakistani entities so that it could lead to more collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the two brotherly countries, paving the way for even more mutual and shared development and growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan Prime Minister Technology Exports China Beijing Lead Middle East Government Top

Recent Stories

Russia's Alrosa Conducted Exploration of Diamond M ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council issues decision reducing ..

56 minutes ago

Pompeo Coordinates Iran Policy With Japan's Foreig ..

6 minutes ago

Outcome of US-Turkey Diplomacy in Syria Remains Un ..

6 minutes ago

Delegates From 18 African Countries Arrive in Russ ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Authorizes $4.5Mln in Direct Support to Whit ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.