Fawad Inaugurates Rare Photographs' Exhibition To Revive Spirit Of Freedom Movement

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:27 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said like every year the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has organized a photographic exhibition on Pakistan movement to revive the spirit of freedom struggle at the time of independence

While inaugurating the two-day photographic exhibition, organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP), he said the aim of exhibition was to apprise the new generation with the importance of freedom movement, Pakistan Resolution and creation of Pakistan.

He said this homeland was a remarkable achievement of the Muslims of the subcontinent who gave uncountable sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding, it was responsibility of everyone to play his role for its protection, development and progress.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed the hope that this year Pakistan's rare pictures would be digitalized and upgraded.

He said the photographs, being exhibited, would be of great interest for the students of history.

The two-day exhibition would conclude on Saturday. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and other senior officers from the Ministry and DEMP were also present at the inaugural ceremony.\932

