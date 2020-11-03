Fawad invites Opposition parties for dialogue to resolve issues

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday invited the Opposition parties for dialogue to resolve issues besides working for election reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday invited the Opposition parties for dialogue to resolve issues besides working for election reforms.

Proposals for elections reforms would help remove complaints of rigging in future, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The deadlock between the ruling party and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could be removed by initiating dialogue process, he stated.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government working under the leadership of Imran Khan, was willing to kick start dialogue with PDM but its leaders were interested in disposing off corruption cases prior to talks.

He made it clear that current leadership would never compromise with the Opposition on corruption and money laundering charges.

The majority of people in the country had elected the PTI government for carrying out accountability against corruption, he stated.

The people would be disappointed if the ruling party failed to recover looted money from the corrupt leaders, he added. "We have to fulfill the promises made to the nation during the election campaign," he said.

In reply to a question, the minister said the Opposition parties had developed consensus on the bills of financial action task force (FATF).

He hoped that in coming days, Opposition would sit with the government to initiate dialogue for resolving current issues. He advised the Opposition to wait till next elections.