Fawad Invites Opposition To Hold Talks With Govt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Fawad invites opposition to hold talks with govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has invited the opposition leaders to enter into dialogue with the government on all national issues including electoral and good governance reforms.

Talking to a Private news channel, Fawad said that the Prime Minister has once again invited the opposition for talks but the government would never compromise on the process of accountability.

He invited the opposition to come and sit with the government in order to discuss election reforms but warned that the government would not budge on NAB laws and its stance against corruption.

Replying to a question,he said that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has faced defeat at every turn.

PDM politics has reached an end and Maryum Nawaz was playing a immature non serious politics, he added.

Fawad said that immature politicians of opposition parties had launched a campaign against the government which is now totally failed.

He said that PPP and PMLN both were responsible for the existing economic crisis of the country.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking big decision in the best interest of the country and nation while the opposition parties are terming it politics of U-turn," he remarked.

He said PTI government would never disappoint public and never compromise on the ongoing cases of Nawaz Sharif.

More Stories From Pakistan

