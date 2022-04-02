UrduPoint.com

Fawad Issues Directives For Establishment Of Commission To Probe Global Conspiracy For Regime Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Minister for Information, Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain immediately after assuming charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice issued directives for setting up a commission on global conspiracy against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information, Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain immediately after assuming charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice issued directives for setting up a commission on global conspiracy against Pakistan.

The commission would look into the factors such as the change of government and the no-confidence motion through a global conspiracy.

The commission would hold thorough investigations into the global conspiracy and compile its report.

The Federal law minister also issued orders to replace dozens of legal officers in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

He also directed all officers of the Ministry of Law and Justice to perform their duties in an efficient manner.

More Stories From Pakistan

