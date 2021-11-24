Fawad jubilant over the nomination of Pak singer for Grammy Award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesdayexpressed his jubilation over the nomination of Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab for Grammy Award.

In a tweet, he said he felt proud for Arooj Aftab as her nomination for the award was itself a great achievement. The voice of Arooj would reach to the ears and heart of millions. Pakistan was very happy for her success.