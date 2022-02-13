UrduPoint.com

Fawad Lampoons Shehbaz For Reaching Out To Chaudhry Brothers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Fawad lampoons Shehbaz for reaching out to Chaudhry brothers

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday took a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif for reaching out to the Chaudhry brothers in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion planned by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Shehbaz Sharif went to Chaudhry Shujaat's house after 14 to 15 years. There is a Punjabi proverb which goes as: Sadqy Is Thany Daar Tu Jinnay Maa Yad Kra Diti (All praise to the SHO whose punishment reminded them of their mother)," he said while responding to a query in the media talk about the opposition leaders' contact with the PML-Q's leadership.

The minister used the Punjabi proverb to illustrate the current state of opposition which, out of its desperation, now was knocking at the doors of their political opponents to oust the democratically elected Prime Minister.

To another query, he said the government would complete its five-year constitutional term and all the development projects would be completed within the stipulated time.

