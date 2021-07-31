UrduPoint.com

Fawad Lashes Out Modi Regime For Failure To Handle Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday lashed out at Narendra Modi led Indian government for failure to take effective steps to control coronavirus.

The minister said at a time when mankind was on the verge of defeating the corona virus, the actions of the extremist government of India have once again brought the mankind back to the square one, he tweeted.

He said insufficient steps by the Modi regime against the Delta variant humanity was once again at the mercy of the pandemic.

