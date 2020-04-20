Fawad lauds decision of conditional prayers during Ramazan

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lauded the government's decision of allowing conditional congregational prayers during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lauded the government's decision of allowing conditional congregational prayers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The role of Ulema was commendable for cooperation with the government in a wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister hailed the religious scholars and clerks for educating the masses to adopt precautionary measures including avoid shaking hands, frequently wash hands and wear masks to control the deadly virus.

He said the government had only allowed for conditional prayers during Ramazan and the religious processions and gatherings were threats to spread the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.