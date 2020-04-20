UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Lauds Decision Of Conditional Prayers During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:26 PM

Fawad lauds decision of conditional prayers during Ramazan

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lauded the government's decision of allowing conditional congregational prayers during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lauded the government's decision of allowing conditional congregational prayers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The role of Ulema was commendable for cooperation with the government in a wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister hailed the religious scholars and clerks for educating the masses to adopt precautionary measures including avoid shaking hands, frequently wash hands and wear masks to control the deadly virus.

He said the government had only allowed for conditional prayers during Ramazan and the religious processions and gatherings were threats to spread the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Related Topics

Technology Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

31 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

46 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.