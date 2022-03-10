UrduPoint.com

Fawad Lauds Kanwal Shozab For Exposing Drama

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday appreciated the bravery and tolerance of Kanwal Shozeb, MNA who exposed the drama in the name of freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday appreciated the bravery and tolerance of Kanwal Shozeb, MNA who exposed the drama in the name of freedom of expression.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that, in doing so, MNA got bitter but someone who is targeted and insulted in the name of freedom of expression, can be harsh in their response.

The minister said that no body is allowed to target someone's dignity and honour as there was difference between freedom of expression and insult.

>