Fawad lauds outgoing CJP for taking historic stance on minorities worship places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that historic stance taken by outgoing Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on minorities worship places had greatly enhanced his prestige.

In a tweet, the minister said at a time when India's judiciary seemed helpless at the hands of extremists, judges like Justice Gulzar have supported minorities and given independent verdicts.