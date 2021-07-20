UrduPoint.com
Fawad Lauds PM's Personal Efforts For Return Of 85 Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:45 PM

Fawad lauds PM's personal efforts for return of 85 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday paid rich tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for making personal efforts to repatriate 85 Pakistanis, imprisoned abroad.

The Eid festivities of those 85 Pakistanis' families were the result of prime minister's sincere individual efforts, he tweeted.

"No (past) government had ever shown the same feelings for the (incarcerated) expatriate Pakistanis as Imran Khan does," he said adding thousands of such people, who were suffering abroad had returned home so far.

