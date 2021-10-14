UrduPoint.com

Fawad Lauds SC's Rs 33 Mln Recovery Orders From Accused In Karak Temple Vandalism

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Fawad lauds SC's Rs 33 mln recovery orders from accused in Karak temple vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday lauded the Supreme Court for ordering the recovery of Rs 33 million from the culprits involved in temple vandalism in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We are proud of our Supreme Court and Chief Justice for setting new standards of implementing human rights ... let it continue," he tweeted.

Whereas the courts of neighbouring country have become hostage to the hate mongers and extremists.

Referring to the tweet of renowned lawyer and journalist, Abu Zar Salman Khan Niazi, in which he said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered to recoverRs. 33 million from the accused involved in the burning of the Hindu temple in Karak within a month.

In the verdict, the Chief Justice said that the minority Hindu community could rebuild the temple. Pakistani judiciary is the best, he added.

