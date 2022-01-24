UrduPoint.com

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday appreciated the performance of Shahzad Akabar as PM' s Advisor on Accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday appreciated the performance of Shahzad Akabar as PM' s Advisor on Accountability.

In a tweet tagging the tweet of Shahzad Akbar he said it was not easy to take on mafia but his handling of the cases was admirable.

The minister said:"You worked under tremendous pressure,it was never easy to take on mafia. But the way you worked and handled cases is admirable. More important work is now awaiting you Inshallah".

