Fawad launches public survey on Twitter regarding 'defamation law'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday launched a survey regarding the 'defamation law' on the social media networking platform Twitter.

The survey asks, "Knowing that defamation law has lost its effectiveness, is it not necessary to devise a new legal system to deal with false and slanderous news?"Within 10 minutes of the start of the survey, nearly 2,000 votes were received, with 93% of the respondents saying "yes" and only 7% saying "no".