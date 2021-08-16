UrduPoint.com

Fawad, Malala Discuss Afghan Situation: Fawad Assures To Continue Cooperation On Education

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:13 PM

Fawad, Malala discuss Afghan situation: Fawad assures to continue cooperation on education

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday assured to keep on extending cooperation to promote education in Afghanistan, especially to its female population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday assured to keep on extending cooperation to promote education in Afghanistan, especially to its female population.

Malala Yousufzai, an activist working for women education, telephoned Fawad Chaudhry to discuss her concerns about the women's rights in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The minister said Pakistan was providing educational facilities to Afghan refugees and over 6,000 students were being imparted education here in different universities and colleges.

Malala Yousufzai requested Pakistan to keep on playing its role for the promotion of education in Afghanistan, especially its female population, which the minister assured to keep on extending.

Malala also mentioned a letter she wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan about female education in Afghanistan.

