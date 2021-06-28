Fawad-Meeting -2 - LAST- PIND Dadan Khan

.:Fawad said projects worth billion of rupees were being executed with utmost transparency and no one can point finger on those projects.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Khewra on Friday third time. The people of the area acknowledged the services of PM.

PTI government has approved Lillah Interchange,canal for Khewra, Sohawa University, hospital construction projects for the people of the area.The representative of the people were representing their constituencies in a forceful and effective manner.

He said Bilawal and Maryam did nothing constructive in their entire life.Yet they are dreaming of ruling the country.However those days have passed and the people of Pakistan have known and recognized them.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Ms Maryam Nawaz had run their respective parties' election campaigns crazily in the last elections of Gilgit-Baltistan. However it was revealed subsequently that not even one third among the total aspirants were contesting the elections on the tickets of both PPP and PML-N at that time.

Now Bilawal was running his election campaign in Kashmir and using foul language against PTI leadership.Ironically PPP have very few candidates for contesting the elections of AJK legislative Assembly.The total seats were 42 and PPP have not the required candidates to contest the elections.

Prime Minster Imran Khan was the leader of not only Pakistanis but the entire Muslim Ummah .The leadership of Afghanistan,Turkey,Iran,Saudi Arabia respect Imran Khan and his leadership qualities.

Criticising Maulana Fazlur Rehman he said notorious Mufti Azizur Rehman was the member of JUI-F .

Maulana Fazl lacks political acumen which is necessary for leading a state.Armed forces and judiciary were stand with the government and Imran Khan will again rule the country after winning 2023 elections.Nobody will vote Maryam due her anti security forces narrative.Pak Army rendered sacrifices for the motherland.

In last three years unprecedented development work had been executed in this area which is unmatched in last 30 years.District Jhelum would be brought at par with Islamabad.

Lillah to Jhelum road would be constructed in three years period.This road would connect GT road with Motorway.This connectivity will boost tourism.Tilla Jovian and other areas would be provided facilities.Sui gas will also be provided to the area.A gas pipeline would be laid from Hiranpur to Seena which will benefit the entire Tehsil Jhelum.The issues of labours of Dandot cement factory would be resolved on priority.