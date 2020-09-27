Fawad meets Punjab governor, discusses national issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday at Governor's House wherein national and political matters were discussed.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the government was not afraid of any protest by the opposition and added that general elections would be held in 2023 and the opposition parties would be defeated once again.

He said the incumbent government was taking practical measures for uplift of poor segments of society.

Governor Mohammad Sarwar said that the government, Pakistan Army and all other national institutions were on the same page, adding that the opposition parties wanted to halt the process of accountability, but it would not happen.

He said that the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was of development and prosperity of the country, but the political opponents wanted turmoil in society.

The opposition should play its role to strengthen the parliament and democracy rather than resorting to protests, he stressed.

Governor Sarwar said that the opposition had been trying to destabilise the country, but it would fail miserably, adding that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional term.

He mentioned that transparent accountability without any discrimination was crucial for progress and development of Pakistan.

Those criticising national institutions would not be forgiven by the public. He said "Pakistan Army, which defends our borders and ensures our security, is the pride of 220 million Pakistanis."Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought the cause of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at the United Nations General Assembly and stressed that the world would have to resolve Palestine and Kashmir dispute for international peace and security, he added.