Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Fawad Hasan Fawad and Murtaza Solangi, members of the cabinet committee established by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar along with Governor Balochistan Malik Wali Kakar on Saturday held talks with the protesters who had come from Balochistan.

Discussions were held in a very good atmosphere from both sides and both sides agreed to continue negotiations, said a press release issued here.

Both sides expressed willingness to resume talks tomorrow.