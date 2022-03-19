Fawad optimistic about return of dissident MNAs to PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday while expressing optimism over return of the dissident lawmakers to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said the government was going nowhere and would complete its five year constitutional term.

"The politics of Pakistan is incomplete without Prime Minister Imran Khan and likewise, no government in Pakistan is complete without the Tehreek-e-Insaf," he said while talking to the media flanked with Federal Minister for Power and Energy, Hammad Azhar.

PTI had issued notices to the "sell-outs", Fawad said adding that the 'door for atonement' was still opened as seven days had been given to them for returning to the party's fold.

Referring to a phone call from family member of one of the dissidents, he said the brother of a lawmaker had told him that the whole family was embarrassed over the act of their sibling. He also sought the government's help for release of his brother from the Sindh House, the minister added.

Every parliamentarian would be able to take independent political decision ahead of the no-trust motion, he said adding, all-out efforts would be made to ensure release of the lawmakers imprisoned at the Sindh House under the Sindh Police watch.

He said the matters with the ally parties would be resolved soon. There was no threat to the government in the past and it was not going anywhere now as everything including political chess board, its moves and future politics belonged to the PTI.

Fawad said the opposition was convinced by few people in media that the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan had declined, but now their enthusiasm had disappeared after witnessing the reaction from people in the backdrop of alleged horse trading.

He said efforts were afoot to end the current political uncertainty so that all the focus could be returned to the progress of economy which might be impacted by the politics.

In sarcastic remarks, he said Shehbaz Sharif was negotiating with Bilwal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari as to how national wealth would be retrieved by tearing the belly of latter.

"I want to convey the message of the Prime Minister that peaceful protest is our right but there should be no violence in this protest," he said while paying tribute to the people who took to the streets to condemn the opposition's foul play of horse trading.

The minister said he was proud of the people who were differentiating between the good and evil. Amr bil Maroof wa Nahi 'anil Munkar (enjoining the good and forbidding from sin) was the base of our society, he added.

He said the PTI had decided Amr bil Maroof as a theme for the PTI's historic public gathering scheduled to be held at D-Chowk Islamabad on March 27.

He said a reference would be filed in the Supreme Court on Monday to ask about the legal status of the vote of party members when they were clearly involved in horse-trading and changing their loyalties in exchange for money.

To a query, he mocked President, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif for his obsession with the western culture saying he was desperate to look like a 'gora'.