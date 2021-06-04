UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Police; Entire Nation Stand With Their Families

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:57 PM

Fawad pays tribute to martyrs of police; entire nation stand with their families

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday paid tributes to Islamabad police personal, who embraced martyrdom last night in a firing incident at IJP road during their duties

ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday paid tributes to Islamabad police personal, who embraced martyrdom last night in a firing incident at IJP road during their duties.

In a tweet, he said two Islamabad policemen Bashir Shah and Ishtiaq Ranjha had been martyred and "In this hour of sorrow, the entire nation stands with the families of these martyrs," he said.

The minister said, fight against terrorism was continuing for many years in the country adding the government will not allow the enemies of the country to dominate again.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Government

Recent Stories

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” ..

18 minutes ago

Police arrests 39 outlaws during last 24 hours

3 minutes ago

Murals and memories: How Bosnian Serbs revere war ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan lauds U.S for 'timely' COVID-19 relief as ..

3 minutes ago

Markets wobble as blockbuster data fans taper fear ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.