Fawad pays tribute to martyrs of police; entire nation stand with their families

ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday paid tributes to Islamabad police personal, who embraced martyrdom last night in a firing incident at IJP road during their duties.

In a tweet, he said two Islamabad policemen Bashir Shah and Ishtiaq Ranjha had been martyred and "In this hour of sorrow, the entire nation stands with the families of these martyrs," he said.

The minister said, fight against terrorism was continuing for many years in the country adding the government will not allow the enemies of the country to dominate again.