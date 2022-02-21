UrduPoint.com

Fawad Pays Tribute To Shaheed Captain Haider

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Fawad pays tribute to Shaheed Captain Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday paid tribute to Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas Shah, who sacrificed his life during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Sibi area of Balochistan.

"Another son of the soil sacrificed his life on Pakistan . . . Captain Haider embraced martyrdom following the tradition set by Haider-e-Karrar (A title of Hazrat Ali (RA) for courage and bravery)," he said in a tweet.

The minister said the whole nation was indebted to Shaheed Captain Haider, and saluted him for sacrificing his life while defending the motherland.

