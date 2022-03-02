UrduPoint.com

Fawad, Pervaiz Elahi Discuss Important Issues Including PECA

Published March 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in telephonic conversation Wednesday discussed important issues including Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The speaker apprised the minister about the assertions and concerns of the media organizations about the amendment in the PECA, said a news release.

Fawad asked Pervaiz Elahi to play the role of a mediator in order to sort out specific issues between the government and media on matters related to the PECA and assured him of implementing whatsoever agreement worked out with the media organizations.

He said the government fully believed in the freedom of expression and was making concerted efforts to ensure effective regulations in this regard.

The minister said the government always welcomed constructive criticism, but it was inappropriate to attack someone's personal life in the guise of criticism.

Pervaiz Elahi expressed gratitude on inquiring after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore the other day.

