Fawad praises President Alvi for appearing before court despite immunity

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday praised President Dr. Arif Alvi for appearing before an Anti-Terrorist Court in a case registered against him in 2016 despite having the 'constitutional immunity.

'"The way President Arif Alvi appeared before the court despite his constitutional right to judicial immunity shows the difference between the culture of PTI and other parties," the minister tweeted.

Fawad said it was difficult to find an example of such a civilized and knowledge-lover head of state in the history of Pakistan.