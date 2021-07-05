Fawad prays for early recovery of DG PNCA Fauzia Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday prayed for early recovery of social activist and Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr Fauzia Saeed.

In a tweet, the minister said that his prayers and thoughts were with Fauzia Saeed who was an asset for Pakistan. Her car had met an accident on near Panjgoor during her official visit to Balochistan.