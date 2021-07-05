UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Prays For Early Recovery Of DG PNCA Fauzia Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Fawad prays for early recovery of DG PNCA Fauzia Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday prayed for early recovery of social activist and Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr Fauzia Saeed.

In a tweet, the minister said that his prayers and thoughts were with Fauzia Saeed who was an asset for Pakistan. Her car had met an accident on near Panjgoor during her official visit to Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Balochistan Visit Car

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

13 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

18 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

23 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

51 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.