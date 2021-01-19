Fawad proposes open balloting system for Senate elections

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday proposed the open balloting system for Senate elections.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said there was dire need to conduct Senate elections with show of hands. Strengthening Senate, he said it was imperative to adopt open balloting system for elections.

"We have sought help of the Supreme Court regarding procedure for Senate elections, " he stated. About unfair deal of politicians with parties, the minister said that Imran Khan was the first leader of the country who terminated the services of some 20 members. Quoting the elections in America, he said United States had adopted the process of direct elections for Senate. In reply to a question, he was of the opinion, that Speaker and Senators should be elected through direct election system.

More Stories From Pakistan

