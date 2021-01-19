Fawad proposes open balloting system for Senate elections

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday proposed the open balloting system for Senate elections

In an interview with a private television channel, he said there was dire need to conduct Senate elections with show of hands. Strengthening Senate, he said it was imperative to adopt open balloting system for elections.

"We have sought help of the Supreme Court regarding procedure for Senate elections, " he stated. About unfair deal of politicians with parties, the minister said that Imran Khan was the first leader of the country who terminated the services of some 20 members. Quoting the elections in America, he said United States had adopted the process of direct elections for Senate. In reply to a question, he was of the opinion, that Speaker and Senators should be elected through direct election system.