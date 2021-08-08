UrduPoint.com

Fawad Questions Bilawal's Reluctance To Condemn Sponsor Of Terrorism In Pakistan

Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Fawad questions Bilawal's reluctance to condemn sponsor of terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday asked Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as to why he was reluctant to name and condemn Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi as the main sponsors of terrorism in Pakistan.

Responding to Bilawal's tweet he said "Why (Bilawal) get shy when it comes to condemnation of sponsors of terrorism in Pakistan."

