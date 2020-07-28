UrduPoint.com
Fawad Questions Credibility Of Those Facing NAB Cases But Amending Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Fawad questions credibility of those facing NAB cases but amending laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the members facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases should automatically leave the parliamentary committee formed to amend its laws.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad questioned the credibility of those amendments made by the members of parliament who were facing NAB cases.

He said ,"If those facing NAB cases will sit down to amend its laws, what will be the credibility of those amendments? I think the members who are facing NAB cases should automatically leave the committee.""Take care of the honor of Parliament", Chaudhry Fawad said.

