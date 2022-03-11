Fawad reaches PAF airbase Kamra to attend J-10C induction ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain reached Kamra Air Base to attend the induction ceremony of fighter aircraft J-10C in Pakistan Air Force.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal ministers would attend the ceremony today at the special invitation of the Chief of Air Staff.

Pakistan Television would broadcast the proceedings live.