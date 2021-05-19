(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday reiterated his government's commitment to revive film industry in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf government had taken multiple initiatives like tax concessions and easing the process of obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) for film-makers to boost the industry, he said during a meeting with a delegation of Film Producers Association.

The delegation was led by association's vice chairman Jerjees Seja, comprising Sheikh Amjad Rashid, Santish Anand, Chaudhry Kamran, Fiza Ali Mirza, Irfan Malik and Badr Iqbal.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Chairman of Senate's Standing Committee on Information Faisal Javed, Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, Director General DEMP Imrana Wazir and Federal Bureau of Revenue officials were also present on the occasion.

Fawad said the government was fully encouraging the export of Pakistani films, and underlined the need to enhance cooperation and collaboration in that regard with Saudi Arabia and China.

He said film producers should form two focal groups in their association, one focusing on the Gulf countries and the other on China to export Pakistani films.

The minister noted that apart from being a popular source of entertainment, films were also considered to be an effective medium for education and awareness raising.

He vowed to put the film industry, which was in decline, on the path to revival.

The vibrant film industry was need of the hour to promote positive thinking, enlightenment of thoughts and eradicate intolerance in the society, he added.

Films were an important source of highlighting the country's culture, history, values, heritage and screen tourism, said the minister.

He underscored the need to promote a soft image of Pakistan across the globe. There was need that the film industry should embrace modern technology and the latest trends like other industries for the creation of good content, he added.

A proposal to encourage young film-makers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme was under consideration, he observed.

The meeting also finalized the film policy that had been delayed for a long time.