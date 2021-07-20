Fawad rebukes Sindh for suppressing journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday castigated Sindh government for suppressing journalists and making a routine of instituting fake cases against them especially in interior Sindh.

"The registration of fake cases against journalists and duress under state patronage has become a routine affair in interior Sindh," he tweeted.

He said the registration of yet another FIR against Sultan Rind testified this, however freedom of expression would be ensured at all costs.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has been requested to get immediate report of this incident from Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh.