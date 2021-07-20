UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Rebukes Sindh For Suppressing Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:03 PM

Fawad rebukes Sindh for suppressing journalists

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday castigated Sindh government for suppressing journalists and making a routine of instituting fake cases against them especially in interior Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday castigated Sindh government for suppressing journalists and making a routine of instituting fake cases against them especially in interior Sindh.

"The registration of fake cases against journalists and duress under state patronage has become a routine affair in interior Sindh," he tweeted.

He said the registration of yet another FIR against Sultan Rind testified this, however freedom of expression would be ensured at all costs.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has been requested to get immediate report of this incident from Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Governor FIR All From Government

Recent Stories

French Covid cases rising at unprecedented rate: h ..

34 seconds ago

After conquering Earth, Bezos completes new missio ..

35 seconds ago

Tehran imposes curbs as Iran's Covid cases hit all ..

37 seconds ago

South Korean climber and skier Kim Hong-Bin, 57, d ..

6 minutes ago

Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadko ..

6 minutes ago

CM Sindh, PPP leaders patronizing land grabbers: H ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.