ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday recalling Pakistan's heroic win over the adversary in the "Operation Swift Retort" praised the civil and military leadership for defeating all inimical designs against the motherland.

The way Prime Minister Imran Khan and military command led the response against the Indian aggression some three years ago, was a worth listening story, the minister said in a tweet while commemorating 3rd anniversary of the "Operation Swift Retort".

Fawad said he felt lucky that he was part of the decision making process at that time.

The minister also eulogized the country's heroes who elevated the nation's pride by giving a befitting response to the misadventure of the intruding enemy. Their heroic response had now become the part of history, he added.