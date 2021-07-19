UrduPoint.com
Fawad Regrets Loss Of Precious Lives In DG Khan Accident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Fawad regrets loss of precious lives in DG Khan accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Dera Ghazi Khan road accident.

In a tweet, he said that 30 people had lost their lives in a traffic accident near Dera Ghazi Khan.

"When will we as a nation realize that violating traffic rules is fatal," the minister questioned.

Fawad said that public transport drivers were the guardians of people's lives and they must exhibit extra care.

More Stories From Pakistan

