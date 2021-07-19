Fawad regrets loss of precious lives in DG Khan accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Dera Ghazi Khan road accident.

In a tweet, he said that 30 people had lost their lives in a traffic accident near Dera Ghazi Khan.

"When will we as a nation realize that violating traffic rules is fatal," the minister questioned.

Fawad said that public transport drivers were the guardians of people's lives and they must exhibit extra care.