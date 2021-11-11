Fawad requests PM to visit Dubai for watching final if Pakistan wins today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that he has requested the Prime Minister to visit Dubai to watch T20 World Cup final if Pakistan qualifies for it.

In a tweet ahead of Pakistan, Australia semi final today, he said that today's match would be a contest between two big and strong teams.

He said the way Pakistan cricket team was playing in this tournament such performances had been very rare in the past.

After winning today's match, he said "we have to solve the security problem from New Zealand in the final," so it was necessary to win today's match.

Fawad expressed the hope that today's match would be definitely won, and the whole nation stood with its team.

He said all players have the opportunity to become superstars and so five different Pakistan players have been awarded Man of the Match.

He said it remains to be seen who gets this honour in the sixth match.