Fawad Reserved Notice In Eligibility Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought written reply from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry over his eligibility as member of the Parliament.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by television anchor Sami Ibrahim challenging the eligibility of federal minister alleging him for not declaring his assets.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that the court had directed to serve notices to the minister during last hearing.

However, it was not mentioned in the written order issued by the court regarding the hearing, he said.

At this, the bench again served notices to Fawad Chaudhary and other respondents, directing them to submit their reply before the next hearing in the court.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had alleged the minister for not mentioning his all assets in his nomination papers submitted to the court. He prayed the court to disqualify Fawad under Article 62 1(f).

