Fawad Respond Public Queries On Twitter About Current Political Scenario

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain responded to public queries about current political scenario on twitter on Thursday.

While taking part in PTI Twitter Space, the minister listened to the speakers' questions who joined the platform through their twitter handler, a news release said.

