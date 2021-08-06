Fawad ridicules Nawaz over rejection of application for extension in visa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday mocked the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader on rejection of his application for extension in his stay in United Kingdom.

Using his twitter handle, tagging a tweet by PML-N leader Mariyam Aurangzeb, he asked if Nawaz Sharif had any self respect and honour.

He asked PML-N leaders having roots in Pakistan to comment on Nawaz Sharif's efforts to get extension in his stay in UK.