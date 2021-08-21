UrduPoint.com

Fawad Rules Out Change In PMDA Draft On Workers Rights, Fake News

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:49 PM

Fawad rules out change in PMDA draft on workers rights, fake news

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the government was ready to make amendments in Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) draft law, except the clauses about the right of media workers to approach media tribunals to enforce the agreement with their respective organizations and impose penalties on fake news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the government was ready to make amendments in Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) draft law, except the clauses about the right of media workers to approach media tribunals to enforce the agreement with their respective organizations and impose penalties on fake news.

In a tweet, the minister said it was the duty of the incumbent government to give the poor media workers the right to legal redressal.

He questioned how fake news could be considered a right of media moguls. The minister said that in the current media model of Pakistan, the rights of common man, poor media workers and public interests were not protected. He said it was possible only in Pakistan to consider blackmailing as one's right.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Man Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Babar Azam optimistic to meet targets in 2nd Test ..

Babar Azam optimistic to meet targets in 2nd Test match against Windies

5 minutes ago
 Suspect secures bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram's ca ..

Suspect secures bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram's case at Minar-e-Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cas ..

Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cases

1 minute ago
 UVAS holds brainstorming session of dairy stakehol ..

UVAS holds brainstorming session of dairy stakeholders & farmers for Capacity Bu ..

40 minutes ago
 Russia Honors Dante on 700th Anniversary of His De ..

Russia Honors Dante on 700th Anniversary of His Death by Giving Italy Series of ..

1 minute ago
 Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.