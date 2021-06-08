UrduPoint.com
Fawad Rules Out Possibility Of Any US Military Base In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Fawad rules out possibility of any US military base in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of any military airbase of the United States (US) in Pakistan as all such facilities were under its (Pakistan's) own use.

It was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which after coming into the power, ended 'drone surveillance' facility (given to the US in the past), Fawad said while briefing media persons about the decisions taken in the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"All the airbases are under the use of Pakistan. Right now, no negotiations in this regard are underway as Pakistan cannot give any airbase [to any country]," he said while pointing out the policy statement given by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Senate.

As regards the 'premeditate truck attack' on a Muslim family in Canada, the minister condemned the terrorist act. "The West, which always blames the Muslims for extremism, should do some soul-searching as a Muslim family was 'ruthlessly' martyred there."He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, time and again, had drawn the attention of world towards Islamophobia by raising the issue vociferously at the global fora.

Unfortunately, Islamophobia had completely penetrated into the Western society, which was needed to be rectified through remedial measures at war-footing, he added.

