Fawad satisfied over speed, quality of Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday inspected construction work on Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project.

During a briefing on the ongoing work of the project, he expressed satisfaction over the speed and quality of the work.

The minister issued directives for timely completion of the 128 km long dual carriageway from Lillah to Jhelum which would cost Rs 13 billion.

Construction of such road was a long standing demand of people of the area which would boost business activities in the area, including tourist sites like Khewra and Qila Nandana.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to complete the Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project by March next year.

The first phase of the project from Lillah Interchange to Pind Dadan Khan and the second phase from Misri Mor to Bukhari Chowk will be completed by June this year.

This project will change the destiny of the people of Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Sargodha and Khushab.