Fawad says in these difficult times our prayers with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that in these difficult times our prayers are with people of India. With coronavirus situation getting worse in India Fawad said in a tweet.

"May God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon".