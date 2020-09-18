UrduPoint.com
Fawad Says Real Brutal Face Of India Stands Exposed Before World

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

Fawad says real brutal face of India stands exposed before world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Friday said that India's brutalities have been exposed before the world and Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against India's violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

"We must appreciate the foreign policy of Pakistan as the image of Pakistan in the world has improved to a great extent", he said while speaking to a Radio current Affair program.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively finished Gandhi's India and right now India is nothing but fascism.

Narendra Modi transformed Gujrat into a terrorist state, now transformed entire the India into an extremist nation, he added.

The current India is being dominated by supremacist Hindutva ideology under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he criticized.

Fawad said India is not having the best of times with its neighbors and its newly-minted prickly ties with Nepal and Bangladesh have added to the mix.

The BJP-led government has damaged India's reputation at the international front due to its fascist policies, he said , adding, the minorities in India are fed up with Modi's racist approach and are forced to live in miserable conditions.

