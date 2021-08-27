UrduPoint.com

Fawad Says Vacuum In Afghanistan Very Dangerous

Fri 27th August 2021

Fawad says vacuum in Afghanistan very dangerous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that vacuum in Afghanistan was "hugely dangerous".

In a tweet he said that the world must not abandon people of Afghanistan otherwise there will be a chaos.

The minister said that Pakistan was playing a responsible role, but a vibrant role of major powers was extremely important to stabilise Afghanistan.

