Fawad Seeks Holy See Help In Countering Fake News, Hate Material

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:08 AM

Fawad seeks Holy See help in countering fake news, hate material

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan and the Holy See could work together to counter fake news and hate material

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan and the Holy See could work together to counter fake news and hate material.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of the Holy See in Islamabad, Christophe EL Kassis, he said that in this age of technology war of narratives has replaced war of weapons and certain countries and groups were using the tool of media to malign and defame their opponents.� He said that the United Nations should come up with some framework to control fake news and hate content in the media.

The minister said that there was a need for getting awareness about each other's cultures and religious values to promote better understanding of religions. He said that in the past the world lacked technology for communication, but now the situation has reversed and news spreads very quickly.

He said that countering propaganda has become a big challenge for the entire world.

The minister said that the governments could control hate material on mainstream media, but social media was being used by proscribed organisations.

The minister said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been working to promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.� He said that now a days birth celebrations of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak were being held and national television was airing special programmes on his life and teachings.

The ambassador of Vatican called for promotion of interfaith harmony among the followers of various religions to ensure peace in the world.

He said the embassy of the Holy See wanted to have collaboration with local churches in Pakistan.

