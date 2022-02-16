UrduPoint.com

Fawad Seeks Report On Private School Building Collapse In Dhudhi Phapra

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Fawad seeks report on private school building collapse in Dhudhi Phapra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday took strong exception to the collapse of a private school building in suburban Dhudhi Phapra area of Pind Dadan Khan and directed the Jhelum deputy commissioner to hold an immediate inquiry into the incident.

Fawad, in a statement, also expressed concern over the injuries sustained by the schoolchildren and others due to collapse of the Primary school building.

Seeking a report on the matter, the minister asked the DC to shift the injured students, teachers and other staff to Jhelum for ensuring the best possible medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Jhelum Pind Dadan Khan Best

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspirat ..

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspiration: Venice and the Arts of Is ..

22 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between UAE and Cuba

37 minutes ago
 UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recove ..

UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

37 minutes ago
 Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

49 minutes ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

52 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>