Fawad seeks report on private school building collapse in Dhudhi Phapra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday took strong exception to the collapse of a private school building in suburban Dhudhi Phapra area of Pind Dadan Khan and directed the Jhelum deputy commissioner to hold an immediate inquiry into the incident.

Fawad, in a statement, also expressed concern over the injuries sustained by the schoolchildren and others due to collapse of the Primary school building.

Seeking a report on the matter, the minister asked the DC to shift the injured students, teachers and other staff to Jhelum for ensuring the best possible medical treatment.