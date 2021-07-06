Fawad sees conspiracy behind 'narrative of gag on freedom of expression'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the narrative of gag on freedom of expression in Pakistan was being promoted under a conspiracy.

The minister, in a tweet, said a specific group was running the propaganda campaign to bring Pakistan into the ambit of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and other such regulatory networks.

Some 'fake groups' from abroad first started disseminating 'fake news', and then a 'certain indigenous gang' in Pakistan spread it without having any knowledge about the contents, he added.