UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Sees Conspiracy Behind 'narrative Of Gag On Freedom Of Expression'

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Fawad sees conspiracy behind 'narrative of gag on freedom of expression'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the narrative of gag on freedom of expression in Pakistan was being promoted under a conspiracy.

The minister, in a tweet, said a specific group was running the propaganda campaign to bring Pakistan into the ambit of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and other such regulatory networks.

Some 'fake groups' from abroad first started disseminating 'fake news', and then a 'certain indigenous gang' in Pakistan spread it without having any knowledge about the contents, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

1 hour ago

Minister for timely completion of ongoing projects ..

53 minutes ago

Kaunda's funeral in limbo as family contest burial ..

53 minutes ago

US Presses Ethiopia Government to Accept Indefinit ..

53 minutes ago

UN 'disturbed' by death in jail of Indian priest

53 minutes ago

Russian Yandex to launch delivery robots in US

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.