Fawad sees voting between narratives of sovereign and subjugated Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law and Justice Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that today, voting would be between the narratives of independent, sovereign Pakistan and subjugated Pakistan.

Talking informally to media in the Parliament House he said on the one hand was respect of Pakistan and the nation of Pakistan while on the other hand were those who term the nation as beggars.

He said that today was occasion like 1947 when the nation won freedom under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Pakistan is an independent and proud nation, it will never go with those who call themselves beggars," Chaudhry Fawad said.

The minister said that members involved in the floor crossing have already lost their dignity and their political careers would end if disqualified for life.

He sympathized with PML-N activists that a family is involved in TTs want to become PM and CM. "Father wants to be the Prime Minister of the country, son is dreaming of becoming CM," Chaudhry Fawad remarked.

Taking a jibe on the Sharif family, he said there was no sense of shame in them as they consider themselves Mughal family.

The people of Pakistan, he said hate these people and have rejected them in 2018 elections.

There are many people who have their sherwanis ready but they would not get any good news.

He said that Chaudhry Sarwar was a good man, "we have great respect for him".

He said that Chaudhry Sarwar was not getting along with Pervez Elahi, so he has been removed and Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed new Governor of Punjab.