UrduPoint.com

Fawad Should Not Mislead Masses Through False Propaganda About PM's Saudi Visit: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Fawad should not mislead masses through false propaganda about PM's Saudi visit: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not going to Saudi Arabia on a chartered plane

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not going to Saudi Arabia on a chartered plane.

The minister, in a statement in response to a tweet of former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders should not mislead the masses through false and baseless propaganda.

She clarified that the prime minister would go to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight and he would bear the expenses of his visit. For 10 years as Punjab's chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif used to pay his travel expenses out of his own pocket.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said as former information minister, Fawad should not make such a baseless statement against journalists as no media person was going to Saudi Arabia at the government's expenses.

She said fake news was the hallmark of former information minister.

The minister recalled that the media used to give prominent coverage to Imran Khan when he was in the opposition, but after coming to power he targeted and victimised the media houses and media persons.

During the PTI rule, she said, news channels were closed down, airing of certain programmes (by news channels) and publishing of columns were banned, while journalists were arrested and even physically thrashed.

" Now after being thrown out of power in a disgraceful manner, the PTI leadership is maligning the media," she added. Sometimes they involved journalists in conspiracies and sometimes posted false tweets about their visits, she maintained.

The minister said the four-year PTI's government tenure had deprived the masses of affordable flour, sugar, medicines, electricity and gas, besides ruining economy and employment opportunities.

She asked Chaudhry Fawad to also tweet on the watch, necklace and rings of the Tosha Khana.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan asked to lecture on austerity as everyone now knew about the realty of his "farce of austerity", which had resulted into the biggest fiscal deficit in the country's history after four years.

Those involved in the dramas of buffalo auctions, chicken and eggs should stop misleading the masses through false propaganda, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Information Minister Electricity Punjab Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Buffalo Saudi Arabia Gas Media Government Opposition Employment Flour

Recent Stories

Over 8.32m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.32m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 International National Wrestler Sher Khan to be ho ..

International National Wrestler Sher Khan to be honored by Commissioner Karachi

1 minute ago
 No resignation notification from Speaker NA receiv ..

No resignation notification from Speaker NA received so far: Election Commission ..

1 minute ago
 Heat wave conditions to prevail during the week

Heat wave conditions to prevail during the week

1 minute ago
 Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF in ..

Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF in June - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits wheat procurement Centre in Ra ..

Commissioner visits wheat procurement Centre in Rahim Yar Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.