UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Slams Indian Media For Spreading Disinformation About Him

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Fawad slams Indian media for spreading disinformation about him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday strongly condenmed Indian media for accusing him of spreading disinformation regarding farmer's protest.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, "Indian leadership and media is run by jokers accusing me of running an international disinformation campaign against India is absurd.

" "Let me assure you with leadership like Narendra Modi no one needs to plan anything as he himself is enough to destroy India," he remarked.

The twitter based response came after Indian media accused American journalist Pieter Friedrich of running a disinformation campaign against Indian government on the directives of the federal minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Related Topics

India Protest Technology Twitter Narendra Modi Media Government

Recent Stories

Economic, commercial activities in UAE continue po ..

19 minutes ago

NAB Chairman's video scandal: Tayyeba Gul, Farooq ..

21 minutes ago

Seven injured in road accident in sialkot

5 minutes ago

CJP, judges condole sad demise of former SC judge ..

5 minutes ago

Arsenal to investigate Aubameyang over alleged tat ..

5 minutes ago

DC visits polling stations set for by-polls at PS- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.