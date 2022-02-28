UrduPoint.com

Fawad Slams Shehbaz For Getting Another Adjournment In Money-laundering Case

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Fawad slams Shehbaz for getting another adjournment in money-laundering case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday came hard on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif for causing undue delay in his money-laundering and corruption case by constantly seeking adjournments from the court.

"Another date… Why Shehbaz Sharif is running away from the court if his case is so weak. Why there is opposition of daily hearing of the case and its live coverage?" the minister asked on his Twitter handle.

Fawad said both the Sharif and Zardari families knew very well that their safety and well-being remained in 'escape' from the courts.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Muslim From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

13 minutes ago
 PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

3 hours ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

14 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>