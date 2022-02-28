Fawad slams Shehbaz for getting another adjournment in money-laundering case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday came hard on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif for causing undue delay in his money-laundering and corruption case by constantly seeking adjournments from the court.

"Another date… Why Shehbaz Sharif is running away from the court if his case is so weak. Why there is opposition of daily hearing of the case and its live coverage?" the minister asked on his Twitter handle.

Fawad said both the Sharif and Zardari families knew very well that their safety and well-being remained in 'escape' from the courts.